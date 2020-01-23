Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir Honour Subhash Chandra Bose On 123rd Birth Anniversary

India will always remain in debt to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his immense contribution towards the country's freedom struggle. As a result, former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter as they remembered the iconic freedom fighter on his 123rd birth anniversary on Thursday. Sehwag quoted Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's famous slogan "Give me blood and I will give you freedom" and thanked him for his contribution to the country.

Virender Sehwag's heartwarming tweet on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"तुम मुझे खून दो , मैं तुम्हे आजादी दूंगा" का नारा देकर भारत की आजादी की भावना को नई शक्ति, नया प्राण और दिशा देने वाले महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, माँ भारती के लाल #SubhasChandraBose जी की जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन ! देश को आपपर सदेव गर्व है और आपका क्रतज्ञ है ! pic.twitter.com/QbnrIrAaRZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 23, 2020

Gautam Gambhir also quoted a slogan and paid homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Gautam Gambhir's Tweet

" We should have only one wish, the desire to die so that India can live; Desire to die a martyr's death so that the path of freedom can be paved with the blood of martyrs.” #netajisubhashchandrabose pic.twitter.com/WC3Ay9bCIB — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 23, 2020

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a great freedom fighter who served India as a valiant warrior and raised the first Indian National Army (INA), Azad Hind Fauj in 1943. He started an armed coup that inspired thousands of Indian youngsters to join the struggle for independence from the British colonial rule. Netaji was a key figure in India's freedom movement and considered by many as one of the greatest leaders ever born.

