'Mrs Serial Killer' Actor Zayn Reveals Uncle Aamir Khan Didn't Give Her Any Acting Lessons

Zayn Khan has essayed the badass character of Anushka in the action thriller drama Mrs Serial Killer. It might not be known to many but Zayn Marie Khan is the daughter of popular director Mansoor Ali Khan and the niece of Aamir Khan. The start kid selected an unusual role for her debut in Bollywood. Read on to know her thoughts about being a star-kid and how her Bollywood background has made her nothing but humble.

Also Read | 'Mrs Serial Killer' Shooting Location: Where Was The Movie Filmed?

'Never received an acting class from Aamir Khan,' says Zayn

Zayn Marie Khan revealed in an interview with a leading portal that she has taken over the challenging role, as it came to her at the right time when she was exploring several opportunities. She was auditioning for many roles and then came across this character’s details. The young actor said that when reading the script, she found the role fitting to her self.

The eccentric ‘Anushka’ in Mrs Serial Killer seemed the best kind of role for her to essay for her debut film. Zayn Marie Khan reveals that if her performance is loved by many, she could credit the character itself.

When Zayn Marie Khan was asked about learning from her perfectionist uncle Aamir Khan, she revealed that he never taught her acting. Instead, he focused on the ethics of acting, that no matter what kind of role you essay, the image is not the concern, but the process of it is.

The 3 Idiots actor also said that you must love the performance to enjoy the result. Zayn Marie Khan said that those words of wisdom were enough to get her spirits up, and that she never recived an acting lesson from Aamir Khan. She also said that her uncle and father had to work for a really long time and very hard to be at the place where they stand at the moment and she just wants to keep her head down and deliver results with similar efforts.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Describes First Meeting With Manoj Bajpayee, Amid Mrs Serial Killer

More about Mrs Serial Killer

The action film Mrs Serial Killer is streaming on Netflix. Anushka, an independent character is shown as a taekwondo master in the film. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina, Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Helmed by Shirish Kunder, the film reportedly has an unusual plotline.

Also Read | Mrs Serial Killer's Zayn Marie Gets Praises From Farah Khan, Latter Remembers Her Debut

Also Read | 'Mrs Serial Killer' Ending Explained | Is Dr Mrityunjoy Really The Serial Killer?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.