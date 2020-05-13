Aamir Khan's Spot Boy Amos Dies In Mumbai Due To A Heart Attack

According to reports, Aamir Khan’s personal spot boy Amos passed away on May 12, 2020. Reports state that Amos suffered a heart attack and passed away on Tuesday morning. Aamir Khan and Amos had worked together for over two decades. Read on to know more about the story:

Aamir Khan's spot boy Amos passes away

According to reports, Aamir Khan’s personal spot boy Amos passed away in Mumbai. Amos worked with the Andaz Apna Apna actor for 25 years and was very close to the Khan family. It has been said that when Aamir Khan was on a hiatus, he asked Rani Mukerji to work with Amos and it continued for four years.

According to reports, Karim Hajee, who is a special friend of Aamir Khan, talked to a leading daily about Amos and how his demise is a big loss for the Lagaan actor. Karim said that no one can take Amos’ place in Aamir Khan’s life. Khan believed that he was incomplete without him. Amos, who is also called as ‘Aamir Khan’s shadow’, would always accompany Khan to his shoots, no matter where they took place.

Amos was always there for Aamir Khan’s family. He knew all about Khan’s daily routine and schedule and even treated Khan’s guests, said Karim. It is indeed a big loss to the actor, he said. Director Jaideep took to his social media handle and paid his tribute to Amos. Here's the tweet:

