Aamir Khan's 'Man Friday' Amos Paul Passes Away; Actor & Kiran Rao Attend Funeral; See Pic

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 'Man Friday' Amos Paul Nadar passed away on Tuesday, May 12 following a cardiac arrest. Amos was Aamir Khan's assistant for more than two decades. As per reports, he was 60 years old and was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai after he suddenly collapsed at his residence in the morning.

The news of Amos' demise was confirmed by Aamir Khan's close friend and previous co-star Karim Haji. He also revealed that the superstar and his wife were in shock and in disbelief on hearing the sad news stating that it is an irreparable loss for him and his family. The actor has not expressed his bereavement through any platform yet. However, pictures of Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao at the funeral service have surfaced online.

Amos had also worked with Ghulam actor Rani Mukerji while Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke Aamir Khan had been on a hiatus from films. He was a close associate of many of the filmmakers that Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji had worked with. Amos' funeral was seemingly attended by only a select few as large gatherings have been restricted amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

The film industry seems to be going through a rough few weeks as many unfortunate deaths have occurred recently. The loss of legendary Bollywood screen icons like Irrfan Khan, 53, and Rishi Kapoor, 67, left a huge void in the fraternity as both succumbed to cancer earlier last month.

