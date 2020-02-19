AAP's Atishi Tweets Post Of Watching 'Harry Potter' On Netflix, Netizens React

AAP’s Atishi recently took to Twitter and tweeted out a cute conversation she had with her niece, but this tweet left netizens completely confused. AAP leader Atishi tweeted out that she and her niece watched Harry Potter on Netflix, but netizens were very quick to point out that the Harry Potter franchise is not available on the OTT platform. Take a look at some of the comments by netizens on Atishi's tweet.

AAP Atishi leaves netizens confused

Many politicians connect with the public with the help of social media. One such politician is AAP's Atishi. But recently, the AAP party member left Twitterati confused when she tweeted out a cute incident in regards to a conversation with her niece.

Negotiation with my 12-year old niece about Netflix



Niece: Masi, let’s watch the last Harry Potter movie

Me: मुझे कुछ और देखना है

Niece: MLAs को जनता की बात सुननी पड़ती है



So now watching Harry Potter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u19Nq109JO — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 18, 2020

Atishi tweeted that she and her niece recently watched a Harry Potter film on Netflix. The conversation between Atishi, although hilarious, led to an immediate response from Harry Potter fans. These fans were quick to point to Atishi that none of the Harry Potter films are present on the streaming platform Netflix.

Many fans even went a step ahead and tweeted out pictures of Netflix India’s search results for Harry Potter. These Harry Potter fans also tweeted to Atishi that the films of the franchise are available on Amazon Prime but not on Netflix. Take a look at this entire Twitter confusion here.

Mam!



FYI, there’s no Harry Potter on Netflix. 😝😝 https://t.co/NaAMAHV3kh — Prasad Karwa (@PrasadKarwa) February 19, 2020

How are you streaming harry potter on Netflix? Do you have some sort of special equipment?@netflix @NetflixIndia? — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) February 19, 2020

No Harry Potter on Netflix *period*

😂🤣 — Kartik Shrivastava (@TheOutspokenBoy) February 19, 2020

Ma'am with all due respect Harry potter is not on Netflix. Never mind we got the message. — Zrij (@Zrij1) February 18, 2020

