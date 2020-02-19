The Debate
The Debate
AAP's Atishi Tweets Post Of Watching 'Harry Potter' On Netflix, Netizens React

Others

AAP Atishi recently tweeted about a cute incident with her niece. But this tweet left Twitter folks confused. Take a look at this entire Twitter chaos here.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
aap atishi

AAP’s Atishi recently took to Twitter and tweeted out a cute conversation she had with her niece, but this tweet left netizens completely confused. AAP leader Atishi tweeted out that she and her niece watched Harry Potter on Netflix, but netizens were very quick to point out that the Harry Potter franchise is not available on the OTT platform. Take a look at some of the comments by netizens on Atishi's tweet.

AAP Atishi leaves netizens confused

Many politicians connect with the public with the help of social media. One such politician is AAP's Atishi. But recently, the AAP party member left Twitterati confused when she tweeted out a cute incident in regards to a conversation with her niece.

Also read | Delhi Election: AAP's Atishi Thanks Voters, Reveals Goal For Kalkaji Constituency

Atishi tweeted that she and her niece recently watched a Harry Potter film on Netflix. The conversation between Atishi, although hilarious, led to an immediate response from Harry Potter fans. These fans were quick to point to Atishi that none of the Harry Potter films are present on the streaming platform Netflix.

Also read | Delhi Election: Trailing In Early Trends, Atishi Says She's Confident Of AAP's Victory

Many fans even went a step ahead and tweeted out pictures of Netflix India’s search results for Harry Potter. These Harry Potter fans also tweeted to Atishi that the films of the franchise are available on Amazon Prime but not on Netflix. Take a look at this entire Twitter confusion here.

 

Also read | Delhi Election: AAP Confident Of Winning With A 'massive Mandate', Says Atishi Marlena

Also read | AAP's Atishi Labels Pics Of Shaheen Bagh Gunman's 2019 Induction As 'dirty Tricks Of BJP'

 

Image Courtesy: Atishi Instagram, Atishi AAP Twitter

 

 



Published:
COMMENT
