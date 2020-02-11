Delhi Election: AAP Confident Of Winning With A 'massive Mandate', Says Atishi Marlena

Hours before the Delhi Election results on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena has expressed confidence that her party led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will resume to power with a "massive mandate" in the Delhi elections.

Atishi, who has contested in Delhi Election from the Kalkaji constituency said, "the AAP, under CM Arvind Kejriwal has been working for the people of Delhi for the last five years. The party has worked to improve electricity, water and educational facilities, and thus improved the lives of people." "Just as a student prepares, works hard all year and scores a good result in the end, similarly, after having worked relentlessly for the people of Delhi, we (AAP) are confident that the poeple will give a massive mandate to AAP and elect Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister for another five years," Atishi affirmed.

READ | Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 AM On Feb 11

Earlier on the day of the Delhi election, Atishi stated that the people had already made up their minds about voting for AAP. "Delhi just speaks one name — Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

"Delhi wants the work done in these five years on water, electricity, education to continue for the next five years. On February 11, AAP will win with a great majority," Atishi had said.

READ | Delhi Election 2020: AAP Leader Hits Out At Manoj Tiwari Says 'Nobody Cares What He Says'

Confident of winning more seats than the Exit poll projection

As the voting for the Delhi Election concluded on Saturday, Republic TV's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted victory for the incumbent AAP but a repeat of the 2015 victory is unlikely.

Reacting to the numbers projected by the Jan Ki Baat exit poll, AAP's Jasmine Shah said the party is confident of a win and the final tally will be more than what the exit polls have predicted.

On one hand, where AAP has reiterated its confidence to win a majority, the BJP, on the other hand, has quashed all the exit polls and has shown immense confidence in winning an absolute majority when the results come out on February 11.

READ | Delhi Election: AAP Confident Of Win, Says Will Get More Seats Than Exit Polls Projection

READ | Delhi Election: AAP Shares The Stress Of Supporters On The Day Of Results Through A Meme

(Image: AAP spokesperson/Twitter)