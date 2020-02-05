AAP's Atishi Labels Pics Of Shaheen Bagh Gunman's 2019 Induction As 'dirty Tricks Of BJP'

Echoing the same views as AAP leader Sanjay Singh in his first response over Delhi Police identifying the Shaheen Bagh gunman as AAP member, party leader Atishi also labelled the accusation as "dirty politics of the BJP."

In her reaction to the BJP leaders claiming that the AAP has been "exposed" during the Delhi Police investigation, Atishi said that "BJP's dirty tricks department is at play" as the election date draws near. She further said that more lies and tricks will be played by the BJP in the next two days.

48 hours left before elections and the BJP dirty tricks department is at play, since their own surveys are showing them being defeated badly. Lets see what more lies and dirt they try in the next 2 days! — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 4, 2020

During the investigation, the Crime Branch of Delhi on Tuesday revealed the pictures of gunman Kapil Gujjar from his phone, where was being inducted in Aam Aadmi Party in 2019 by the top AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi Marlena.

READ | 'Exposes Dirty Face Of AAP': BJP's Nadda On Shaheen Bagh Gunman's 2019 AAP Induction

Sanjay Singh's first response

A massive controversy broke out with Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar’s 2019 picture being inducted into the AAP by MP Sanjay Singh surfacing as part of the Delhi crime branch's investigation.

The AAP leader, in his first reaction to the development, termed the incident as “dirty politics”. He further accused that

the BJP will try to create more controversies before the Delhi assembly elections.

Talking about AAP’s link to Kapil Gujjar and his pictures with the shooter, Sanjay Singh said, “Amit Shah is the Home Minister of this country at this moment. Now, you will get various pictures, videos and conspiracy theories before elections. We have been waiting for this. There are three to four days are left for the elections. BJP will create as many conspiracies as possible in these days."

READ | 'Many Questions': BJP's Manoj Tiwari Unsparing As Shaheen Bagh Gunman Emerges AAP Inductee

BJP suspects conspiracy

After the shocking images released by the Crime Branch of Delhi wherein Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar is being crowned as a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP has come to slam the AAP for engaging in a "sinister plot of communal violence."

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said "The AAP has been exposed on a massive scale. The person who fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh has been proven a member of the AAP who was inducted in the party by Sanjay Singh. Sanjay Singh is a Rajya Sabha member and a man inducted by him in the party fires in Shaheen Bagh. The person has been exposed. Now many questions arise on this like why did the AAP plan such conspiracy?"

Slamming the ruling party, BJP President JP Nadda said, "For political gains, Kejriwal and his people even sold the security of the country. Earlier, Kejriwal used to insult the army and advocate terrorists, but today, his relations with those who carry out their terrorist activities came to light."

READ | Shaheen Bagh Gunman AAP Member? Delhi Police Probe Digs Up Pictures From Shooter's Phone

READ | AAP's Sanjay Singh Issues First Response On Pics Of Shaheen Bagh Gunman's 2019 Induction

(Photo: PTI)