Aashna Shroff: Check Out The Fashion Influencer's Best Winter Looks

Aashna Shroff is an Indian blogger, YouTuber, beauty and fashion influencer. Her blog is a visual treat for travel, fashion and beauty lovers. Owing to her amazing collection of vlogs, hauls, lookbooks, and tutorials, she has garnered over 160,000 subscribers. Aashna started her blog called the Snob Journal where she regularly updates her fans on fashion, travel, beauty, and lifestyle. She has a huge fan following and has collaborated with huge luxury brands. Aashna Shroff is known for keeping her audience updated with the latest fashion trends. Listed below are some of her top winter looks:

Aashna Shroff's winter looks

Aashna has pulled off this amazing grey suit ensemble in style. Aashna dons a gorgeous woolen grey sleeveless turtle neck top with a pair of matching grey pants. Aashna completes her look with a pair of pointed holographic transparent heels. She throws on a Dior Ultra Matte black saddle belt bag to add to her look. The fashion blogger looks chic with a pair of black sleek sunglasses and a grey watch.

When it comes to fashion, Aashna knows how to style herself to perfection. She dons a leopard print jumpsuit with a neon turtle neck top. Aashna throws on a beige coat with a brown belt to support her waist. The influencer completes her look with a beige handbag and black sunglasses. She also wore a pair of black chunky boots.

Winter fashion can be very exciting and some bloggers know how to deliver the best. Aashna Shroff dons a casual shaded oversized sweater with blue ripped jeans beneath. The blogger completes her look with a casual silver bag and a pair of white trainers.

