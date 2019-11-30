Abhimanyu Mithun’s In-laws Sarath Kumar, Radikaa Ecstatic Over His Magical Feat

Abhimanyu Mithun is on fire! The Karnataka pacer is arguably enjoying the best phase of his career. After enjoying a dream birthday a month ago, with a hat-trick, the speedster went even better, by not just talking another hat-trick, but four wickets in four balls, before making it five wickets in a single over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Mithun established a record with his feat becoming the first bowler to bag hat-tricks in all formats of the Indian domestic cricket. His in-laws, Kollywood star couple Radikaa Sarathkumar-Sarath Kumar, too were ecstatic with the achievement and expressed how proud they were feeling about his 'scintillating' performance.

Proud in-laws

After Abhimanyu Mithun bagged five wickets in an over, the veteran couple took to Twitter to express their excitement. Radikaa shared a graphic of her son-in-law exulting over his feat and some of the statistics of his achievement, figures of 4-0-39-5, that included four wickets in a row and becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in Vijay Hazare trophy, Ranji Trophy and Syed Mustaq Ali tournaments. She captioned the post, “Proud @imAmithun_264 , go for it.”

She even retweeted and replied to many posts as well, including one who wrote, “@imAmithun_264 most underrated bowler in India. He should have been given a chance in Australia or South Africa at least once. With the kind of bounce he can generate he could have done wonders. But alas, he got to play test matches only in india. #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy.” Radikaa termed it as ‘true’ and termed a video of his feat as ‘awesome.’ Sarath Kumar, meanwhile, wrote, “Keep rocking Mithun. Scintillating performance. @imAmithun_264 @rayane_mithun @realradikaa.””

Mithun is married to Radikaa Sarathkumar’s daughter, from her first marrriage, Rayane. The couple had tied the knot in 2016. She also exulted over her husband’s achievement and wrote, "Action speak louder than words, he proves it once again!” She also retweeted several posts that had hailed his achievement.

Mithun’s feat helped Karnataka beat Haryana in the semi-final and enter the summit clash. They will lock horns with Tamil Nadu for the T20 competition’s trophy. Mithun’s previous hat-trick had helped Karnataka win the Vijay Hazare trophy. It’d be interesting to see what he has in stores for the final.

