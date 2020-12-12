Abhishek Singh To Revamp Bandra Police Station, Sussanne Khan To Design It For Free

IAS turned actor Abhishek Singh, who won accolades with his recent stint on-screen in B Praak’s music video will be now revamping Bandra Police Station under his initiative ’World of Wardi’ for which he has collaborated with interior designer Sussanne Khan. The highlight is, that she will be redesigning the police station free of cost.

Abhishek Singh and Sussanne Khan visited the Bandra Police Station on Saturday morning to do the recce before the actual work starts.

Elated Abhishek Singh says, “My initiative ‘World of Wardi’ is about bringing citizens closer to the armed forces of our nation. Revamping the police stations is the first step, I am glad Sussanne Khan came forward to be a part of this cause. We will start with Bandra Police Station and try to incorporate more police stations as we go along.”

Sussanne Khan adds, “We would like to take this initiative to redesign the iconic Bandra police station pro bono as a small contribution from our side towards our wonderful police force.”

Recently, Abhishek Singh was in the news for being a part of Delhi Crime 2, though a statement from the makers is still awaited. Netflix's India Original series Delhi Crime, helmed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta, bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards in November.

Meanwhile, Sussanne recently celebrated her 42nd birthday. On her special day, she shared a picture of herself wearing a mustard dress from the shelves of her own brand. In a lengthy caption, Khan wrote: "Thank you dear life for giving me the best of chances, the best of grace, the best of guidance and most importantly the best of humans that surround me with their love".

