Sussanne Khan Follows Her 'sunshine' While Flaunting How 'Vitamin D' Looks Like; See Pic

Popular Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan took to her social media handle on November 25 and shared a sunkissed selfie. In the selfie, Khan was seen posing with a smiling face while resting on a couch. Sussanne seemed comfortable in her casual look as she sported a black top. Instagramming the selfie, Sussanne wrote a brief caption, which read, "And this is what vitamin D looks like", along with a few emoticons. She also added a hashtag to her caption, that says #followingmysunshine. Scroll down to take a look at Sussanne Khan's latest Instagram post.

Sussanne Khan follows her sunshine:

READ | Sussanne Khan Posts An Adorable Throwback Family Picture; Hrithik Finds It 'too Sweet'

Within a few hours, the sunkissed-selfie of Sussanne Khan managed to receive an overwhelming response. Many of her friends and followers took to the comments section and complimented her. One of the comments read, "You look so pretty Suzy". Another Instagram user wrote, "Must get some and quickly". A handful of netizens used one-word compliments to praise Sussanne. Check them out:

READ | Sussanne Khan Showcases The Magic Of Marble's Illumination On Social Media; See Photo

A peek into Sussanne Khan's photos

The 42-year-old interior designer is an avid social media user as she keeps giving a glimpse of her life. Recently, Khan proclaimed that she is an 'island girl for life'. In her previous entry on Instagram, she was seen having the time of her life in a boat. On the other hand, going by Sussanne Khan's other recent posts, it appears that she was chilling with her friends at a beach destination. A few days ago, she posted a picture of herself with her group and wrote: "La Isla Bonita... island love. #Happygirlshavethemostfun".

READ | Sussanne Khan Gives Fans A Virtual Home Tour As Hrithik Roshan Leaves An Adorable Comment

Apart from sharing the photos of her recent getaway, last month, she also celebrated her 42nd birthday. On her special day, she shared a picture of herself wearing a mustard dress from the shelves of her own brand. In a lengthy caption, Khan wrote: "Thank you dear life for giving me the best of chances, the best of grace, the best of guidance and most importantly the best of humans that surround me with their love".

READ | Sussanne Khan Enjoys Stunning View Of Nature, Highlights Importance Of Patience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.