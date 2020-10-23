Sussanne Khan Nails A Few Squat Kicks In New Fitness Video, Quotes 'Foster The People'

Sussanne Khan recently took to social media to update her fans on her everyday fitness regimen. In the video, she is seen pulling off a few squat kicks while maintaining the correct posture and angles. She has taken lyrics from the song Foster The People to form an apt caption for the workout video. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are in awe of her hard work and dedication level.

Sussanne Khan’s fitness video

Sussanne Khan recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She posted a short video where she was seen working out at home, with a few weights attached to her ankles. Sussanne is seen pulling off an energetic session which will benefit her lower body and also act as an excellent cardio exercise.

In the video posted, Sussanne Khan is seen dressed in a proper workout outfit for her dedicated time. She is seen wearing a pair of black yoga pants with a sleeveless grey crop top, which allows her to move freely. She is seen donning a pair of white chunky heel shoes with a band of weights tied around her ankles. She is also wearing leather gloves, which are necessary to maintain the skin around the palm region while lifting weights. Sussanne Khan’s hair has been tied up in a neat high pony in this video.

In the background, a variety of gym equipment has been placed, indicating how serious her workout sessions are. She is seen using a purple yoga mat while the song Foster The People plays in the background.

In the caption for the post, Sussanne Khan has taken a line from the song, Foster The People, from the album, Pumped Up Kicks. The quirky song lyrics talk about running and outrunning to achieve goals in life. She has also mentioned through the hashtags that she is chasing endorphins through the intense workout routine. Sussanne Khan has also mentioned that there are four days to her birthday. Have a look at the post on Sussanne Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Sussanne Khan’s fans have complimented her for the hard work and dedication. They have also spoken highly of her physical and mental strength while drawing inspiration from it. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image Courtesy: Sussanne Khan Instagram

