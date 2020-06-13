Academy Announces Film Criteria For Oscars Selection, Must Meet Diversity Qualifications

With the outrage against racism prevalent in the film industry, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has said that it is working to ensure that films eligible for Oscars meet an array of diversity and inclusion requirements. Over the next five years, the Academy plans to encourage equitable hiring practices, working with the Producers Guild of America to develop a task force of industry leaders that will focus on diversity and inclusion standards for Oscar eligibility starting July 31.

While the eligibility for the 93rd Academy Awards (2020) will not be affected, the Academy will implement a quarterly viewing system through its streaming site for its members, starting with the 94th annual Awards. By making it possible for members to view films year-round, the Academy hopes to expand each film’s exposure. Yearly unconscious bias training will be mandatory for all Academy governors, branch executive committee members and Academy staff moving forward.

The Academy plans to host panels for members and the public, with conversations covering race, ethnicity, history, opportunity and filmmaking. The Academy will also hold conversations on systemic changes in areas including casting, screenwriting, producing, directing and financing in film to best afford opportunities to women and people of color.

The move marks a major step toward making Hollywood accountable for diverse representation among its ranks. The Academy for years has been criticized for being too male and too white. In the past few years, it has added dozens of new faces to its roster and pushed to include more diverse films for consideration.

There has been a brewing outrage regarding institutionalised racism since last month when George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

