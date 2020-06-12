When Leonardo Dicaprio's 'OUATIH' Co-star Julia Butters Carried A Sandwich To The Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also features Julia Butters. She is a child actor best known for her portrayal as Trudi Fraser in Quentin Tarantino's comedy-drama. Oscars 2020 was Julia Butters' first-ever Oscars and along with her, she carried a turkey sandwich in her purse.

As Julia Butters dazzled at the red carpet wearing a pink ruffled gown, she paused to chat with EW’s editor-in-chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV's anchor Lola Ogunnaike and she came prepared. She shared her excitement about attending the ceremony. Julia further revealed that she packed a turkey sandwich in her purse to the award night.

The young star showed her sandwich to the audience by holding her open bag towards the camera where one could see Julia's turkey sandwich poking out through her purse. She also took a bite out of her snack in front of everyone, in the middle of the red carpet. Julia Butters said that it was the Oscars and she did not want any regrets.

Furthermost, while her quick chat with the anchors, Butters also shared her experience and joy of working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the Quentin Tarantino directed film. She also shared how excited she was to attend the ceremony. Julia added that it felt amazing and she was excited about everything in general, the Oscars, to see everyone and also to do the chat she was doing.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was nominated in 10 categories at Oscar 2020's ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for DiCaprio, and Supporting Actor for Pitt. Apart from Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, the comedy-drama flick follows an actor and his stunt double as they navigate the changing film industry. It is produced by Columbia Pictures, Bona Film Group, Heyday Films, and Visiona Romantica.

More About Julia Butters:

Julia Butters is a child actor. She started her acting career as Anna-Kat Otto on ABC's sitcom American Housewife. Her portrayal as Trudi Fraser in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received critical acclamation. In 2016, Butters portrayed the recurring role of Ella in the Prime Video series Transparent for eight episodes.

