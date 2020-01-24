Actors Prasanna And Sneha Bring Home Their Second Child, A Baby Girl

Tamil actors, Prasanna and Sneha, were recently blessed with the birth of their second child. Sneha gave birth to a baby girl today, on January 24, 2020, and Prasanna enthusiastically announced her birth with a social media post. The actor couple tied the knot in 2012 and already have a four-year-old son, named Vihaan.

Prasanna and Sneha welcome home their second child, a daughter

Also Read | Visakh, Vishnu Prasanna among leaders in Chennai Open chess

Above is the picture that was shared online by Prasanna after the birth of his daughter. The actor tagged the picture with the words Thai Magal Vanthal, written in Tamil. The picture posted by Prasanna showcased a pair of floral pink baby shoes. Prasanna also shared the same image on his Instagram page where he captioned the picture by stating that an angel has arrived. Fans flooded social media with wishes for the actors, blessing them on the joyful occasion of their daughter's birth.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson engaged? Suki Waterhouse's ring sparks rumours

Congratulations!!! Hope Mumma and the princess are doing well!!!! Huge hug to the big brother! — Rayane Mithun (@rayane_mithun) January 24, 2020

Congratulations and Best wishes bro ... today my daughter bday also — Gaurav narayanan (@gauravnarayanan) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Dhanush's 'Pattas', 'Suruli' and other films releasing in 2020

According to reports, both the baby girl and her mother, actor Sneha, are absolutely healthy. Just a few months back in October, Sneha had her baby shower amidst her close friends and family members. Sneha also happened to be pregnant during the shooting for Pattas, which released back on January 15, 2020. Meanwhile, her husband Prasanna is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Mafia: Chapter 1, the teaser for which was dropped back in September of 2019. Now that the filming for Mafia: Chapter 1 has concluded, Prasanna has started to work on his next project, Thupparivaalan 2.

Also Read | SP Sreekumar and Sneha of 'Marimayam' fame take wedding vows; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.