Dhanush's 'Pattas', 'Suruli' And Other Films Releasing In 2020

Venkatesh Prabhu is popularly known by his stage name Dhanush. A popular lyricist, singer, and actor, he made his movie debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002. He was shot to fame across the country when his song Why This Kolaveri Di went viral. Dhanush also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer - Tamil for it. With a series of films coming up, here are a few projects of the star to forward to in 2020.

Upcoming films of Dhanush to watch out for in the year 2020

Pattas

Sakthi is a petty thief in a Chennai slum who learns Adimurai, one of the most ancient forms of martial arts. Meanwhile, an evil man and his son challenge Sakthi for a kickboxing tournament and Sakthi takes up the challenge. Pattas is directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar and also stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada. Dhanush will be essaying the role of Sakthi in the film. The film hit the screens on January 17, 2020.

Karnan

Set to release in July 2020, Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film also stars Yogi Babu and Lal. The film will be produced by V Creations.

Vada Chennai 2

Vada Chennai 2 is set to hit the screens in 2020, although the release date has not been finalised yet. The film is a sequel to the first installment Vada Chennai released in 2018. The film will be directed by Vetrimaaran and also stars Daniel Balaji and Kishore Kumar G.

Suruli

Suruli is currently being filmed and is expected to have a May 2020 release. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film's additional dialogues are written by Nick Bain. The film will also star James Cosmo and Atul Sharma.

