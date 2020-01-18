The Debate
The Debate
Robert Pattinson Engaged? Suki Waterhouse's Ring Sparks Rumours

Hollywood News

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been reportedly dating each other since July 2018. Now, Suki Waterhouse was seen flaunting a ring. Read below

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
robert pattinson

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been evidently seen getting cosy with each other at many public events. The couple has been reportedly dating since July 2018 and have been extremely private about their relationship as both of them do not address it in public interviews. But now, Suki was seen flaunting a gold ring on her left ring finger in Paris. Check out the photos below 

Also read: 'The Batman' actor Robert Pattinson says he has always been a fan of the character

Suki Waterhouse flaunts a gold ring on her left ring finger

Also read: Kristen Stewart says she's proud of Robert Pattinson for bagging the role of Batman

Suki was seen sporting other two rings too but they were evidently not as elaborate as the golden ring. The actor-model was seen wearing a gold ring with a large gem on her middle finger and an oval silver ring on her right index finger.

It was previously being rumoured that the couple got married secretly during the holiday season. Rumours suggest furthermore that Robert Pattinson shared the festive season with Suki Waterhouse's family but nothing has been confirmed by the couple or their respective families. 

Also read: Robert Pattinson becoming the new ‘Batman’ left the fans into a frenzy in 2019

Both Suki and Robert have been evidently very secretive about their relationship. When Robert Pattinson was recently asked about Suki during an interview with a news daily, he expressed his views about keeping his relationship away from the public eye.

He stated that letting people in a relationship devalues the relationship. As one would not like to talk about their relationship to a stranger, Robert feels the same. He considers it extremely rude. It is also being rumoured now that the two will eventually declare their engagement to the public front. 

Also read: Robert Pattinson and THESE popular actors will play prominent roles in 'The Batman'

Also read: Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' goes on floors, cast spotted in London

Image Courtesy - Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
