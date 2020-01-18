Robert Pattinson Engaged? Suki Waterhouse's Ring Sparks Rumours

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been evidently seen getting cosy with each other at many public events. The couple has been reportedly dating since July 2018 and have been extremely private about their relationship as both of them do not address it in public interviews. But now, Suki was seen flaunting a gold ring on her left ring finger in Paris. Check out the photos below

Suki Waterhouse flaunts a gold ring on her left ring finger

#RobertPattinson and #SukiWaterhouse at the Dior party for the launch of the new Dior Homme perfume ad - Jan 17 pic.twitter.com/NB0ZVWo3Yf — Stephanie (@TigerMarlowe) January 17, 2020

Suki was seen sporting other two rings too but they were evidently not as elaborate as the golden ring. The actor-model was seen wearing a gold ring with a large gem on her middle finger and an oval silver ring on her right index finger.

It was previously being rumoured that the couple got married secretly during the holiday season. Rumours suggest furthermore that Robert Pattinson shared the festive season with Suki Waterhouse's family but nothing has been confirmed by the couple or their respective families.

Both Suki and Robert have been evidently very secretive about their relationship. When Robert Pattinson was recently asked about Suki during an interview with a news daily, he expressed his views about keeping his relationship away from the public eye.

He stated that letting people in a relationship devalues the relationship. As one would not like to talk about their relationship to a stranger, Robert feels the same. He considers it extremely rude. It is also being rumoured now that the two will eventually declare their engagement to the public front.

