Dhanush To Star Alongside Keerthy Suresh In The Remake Of Rajinikanth Film 'Netrikkan'?

Dhanush’s latest film, Pattas hit the theatres last week and since then fans have not stopped gushing about it. Pattas is directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar and also stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada. The film traces the story of Sakthi, a petty thief from Chennai.

Dhanush to star in Netrikkan remake?

Several media reports have been suggesting that Dhanush has now signed to star in the remake of Netrikann. Reportedly, National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead in the film. Dhanush is very keen on remaking Netrikann, according to several reports.

The original 1981 film, Netrikann starred Dhanush’s father-in-law and South megastar Rajinikanth in the lead role. Incidentally, the original even starred Keerthy Suresh’s mother Menaka. The film is still considered to be a classic hit by the South Indian audience. The 1981 drama flick was directed by SP Muthuraman of Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri fame.

However, this will not be the first time that Dhanush is remaking one of Rajinikanth’s films. He has previously remade and starred in the 1989 Mappillai. The film was reportedly an average hit at the box office. It is yet to be seen whether this time Dhanush will be able to deliver the same as well or not.

On the other hand, Dhanush’s Pattas is running simultaneously in theatres along with Rajinikanth’s Darbar. Both films have received mostly positive reviews from the audiences. Darbar saw stunning collections by crossing the ₹150 crore mark in just four days of its release. On the other hand, Pattas opened to an equally warm response as well. The film collected over ₹6.5 crores on the first day itself. It is yet to be seen which film will surpass the other in terms of collections.

