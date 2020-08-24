After Backing 'Kokilaben Rap', Smriti Irani Deletes Repost Of Yashraj Mukhate's Medley

It does not take time for trends to catch up on social media. While bizarre terms like ‘Binod’ go viral, sometimes random events are also given a creative twist and the result is the same. Yashraj Mukhate too became an overnight sensation with his ‘Kokilaben Rap’. He has now landed in a row with Smriti Irani after she withdrew her repost of the medley.

Smriti Irani withdraws support for Yashraj Mukhate’s Kokilaben rap

Smriti Irani, whose claim to fame was with the daily soap Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was impressed by Yashraj Mukhate’s recreation of a scene from the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Reacting to the music producer’s music to the character Kokilaben repeating words like ‘Rashi’ and ‘Chadha diya’, Irani had resposted it to her Instagram handle and wrote, ‘'Kya se kya ho Gaya". Rajkummar Rao and numerous other stars too had marvelled at the creativity, while characters like Kokilaben and Rashi from the serial had sparked memes galore.

However, the Union Minister has now deleted the post. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote that Mukhate had tweeted in ‘support of the Pulwama attack on our Armed Forces personnel.’ Irani added that though she liked to promote ‘unknown young raw talent’, she would not do at the ‘cost of my nation'.

The Pulwama attack, led by Pakistani terrorists on CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019 has been among the major tragedies in recent years. 40 personnel of the CRPF were killed after an explosive laden-vehicle targetted a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel. The incident had led to widespread outrage in the country, including Pakistani artists being banned from working in India.

