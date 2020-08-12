Smriti Irani Shares Photo Of Her Loved Ones With Important Note To Raise COVID Awareness

Amid rising threat from COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to social media to spread an important message- 'wear masks'. Irani, who is known to spread awareness and inspiration through her relatable posts, shared a photograph of her family, all covered in face coverings as they stepped out. In the caption, the 44-year-old lawmaker wrote that she never let’s her loved ones to leave the house without covering their faces and asked people to follow the same.

Shared earlier on August 12, the photograph shows Irani’s husband Zubin, son Zohr along with her two daughters Zoe and Shanelle posing in front of their car. However, what is notable is that all of them could be seen wearing face masks, with unique identifier numbers, accurately covering their noses and mouth. Along with the photograph, Irani used hashtag #MaskUpIndia to urge people to cover their faces so as the stop coronavirus from spreading.

Read: Smriti Irani Asks Big Commercial Brands To Source Directly From Weavers

Smriti Irani raises COVID-19 awareness

Her thoughtful post immediately captured everybody’s attention, racking up over 28,185 likes since shared. Not only did her followers but celebrities like Amit Sadh and Karishma Tanna took to the opportunity to shower plaudits on her and her family.

Read: “It’s A Crime To Wrap A Child In Polyfiber”: Sadhguru During Interaction With Smriti Irani

While one user wrote, “Mam’ I liked the unique identifier numbers on the mask. Must say very creative," another added,” Beautiful picture of a happy family”. Yet another comment read, “Social responsibility is so important than ever before!” Meanwhile, actress Karishma Tanna wrote, “Wow what a beautiful family smriti” as actor Amit Sadh expressed love with heart emoticons.

Read: Smriti Irani's Relatable 2020 Meme Wins Internet, Netizens Laud 'iconic Sense Of Humour'

Read: Smriti Irani Gives Mic-drop Reply To Insta User Who Asked, "Why Have You Put On Weight?"



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.