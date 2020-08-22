Man turns Kokilaben's dialogue into rap, Smriti Irani says 'Kya se kya ho gaya'

A music producer has turned Kokilaben’s dialogues into a cheeky song sending netizens into a laughter hysteria. Kokilaben, who is known for her disciplined and strict attitudes towards her bahus in the daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya recently turned into a laughing stock, after her fuming dialogue was given a musical spin. Yashraj Mukhate, a musician from Mumbai, took to Instagram to share the rap, adding some ‘cool’ background music to transform the otherwise 'serious’ dialogue into a fun rap song.

In the scene, Kokilaben could be seen scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi Bahu and Rashi for putting a 'khaali' or empty cooker on the gas. However, Mukhate used his creativity to turn the mundane sequence into a catchy song. Playing with words such as ‘Kaun tha?’ and 'Rashi’ along with adding a whole lot of background music, Mukhate hilariously made ‘kokilaben sing’.

Sharing it on Instagram, Mukhate wrote, "First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time" as he asked people to credit him in case they share the video. Meanwhile, the clip has created quite a buzz on the internet, being viewed over 1,864,080 times since posted. Garnering praise from celebrities and commoners alike, Mukhate was dubbed as 'super talented' and while his video has been called 'next level' and 'super hilarious'. Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Bhai, you are very talented. Keep shining." another user wrote, "Ohhh damn .....Amazing" Yet another wrote,"This is annoyingly amazing! ARE THOSE HARMONIES I DIED WHAT ARE YOU."

Read: Smriti Irani Gives Mic-drop Reply To Insta User Who Asked, "Why Have You Put On Weight?"

Read: Smriti Irani Asks Big Commercial Brands To Source Directly From Weavers

Smriti Irani shares video

The video also caught the attention of Union Minister Smriti Irani. Irani who has taste for entertaining video shared it with her followers as well. Also, sharing her reaction to the clip, she wrote, "Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte "

Read: Smriti Irani Shares Photo Of Her Loved Ones With Important Note To Raise COVID Awareness

Read: Smriti Irani's Relatable 2020 Meme Wins Internet, Netizens Laud 'iconic Sense Of Humour'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.