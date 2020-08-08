Air India Plane Crash: Kamal Haasan & Sonu Sood Express Grief, Condole Loss Of Lives

An Air India Express flight, coming from Dubai with 190 passengers and crew, overshot the tabletop runway at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala and nosedived into a 50 feet deep valley breaking into two pieces on Friday evening, as per police sources.

The airlines in a press release informed that there were 184 passengers and six crew members on board. So far, the casualty figure has risen to 18, including the two pilots Capt. DV Sathe and First Officer Capt. Akhilesh Kumar, while the other four crew members are safe and the injured are being treated at hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode. Youngest to succumb in the tragedy is a one-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after the plane crash.

Bollywood "superhero" amid the pandemic, Sonu Sood took to his micro-blogging account and expressed his grief for the families of the deceased in the Air India tragedy. He urged his followers to "do their bit" to help these families. Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, conveyed his condolences to the families and wrote words of encouragement for the medical professionals.

Heartbroken to know about the #Airindia tragedy..imagine the plight of the families who were waiting for their loved ones stranded abroad for months. No point in showing your concern only in words, It’s time to come together and do something for them.They need u. Do ur bit🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 8, 2020

Condolences to the families who lost their members in the Kozhikode crash. Best wishes to those recovering in Hospitals. Kudos to the citizens of Calicut and the under-equipped staff of the airport. More strength to the already overworked medical professionals of Kerala. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 8, 2020

The Air India Express Employees Union has issued a statement and said that their loss has deeply saddened crew fraternity. They also extended deepest sympathies to passengers who lost their lives and are injured in the incident. They also said that the cabin crew received some injuries and are under treatment in Kozhikode hospital.

Here is the full statement:

Dear all, Heartfelt condolences and prayers to our dear departed soul Capt. DV Sathe and First Officer Capt. Akhilesh Kumar of our flight IX-1344. Their loss has deeply saddened crew fraternity. They shall really be missed. May God Almighty, give them peace and ease the pain of their family and friends. We extend our deepest sympathies to pax who lost lives on Air India Express flight IX-1344 returning from Dubai. This is to inform you that the cabin crew received some injuries and is under treatment in Kozhikode hospital. With sincere sympathy, Air India Express Employees Union

AIXEU

