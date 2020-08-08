Air India Plane Crash: Employees Union Extends Condolences To Pilots Who Lost Their Lives

As the two pilots of the Air India Express flight lost their lives during the crash landing at Kozhikode International Airport on August 6, Air India Express Employees Union has extended their condolences to the Bravehearts. Captain DV Sathe and First Officer Captain Akhilesh Kumar lost their lives in the accident on Friday when Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway at 7.40 PM.

The Air India Express Employees Union has issued a statement and said that their loss has deeply saddened crew fraternity. They also extended deepest sympathies to passengers who lost their lives and are injured in the incident. They also said that the cabin crew received some injuries and are under treatment in Kozhikode hospital.

Here is the full statement:

Dear all,

Hearfelt condolences and prayers to our dear departed soul Capt. DV Sathe and First Officer Capt. Akhilesh Kumar of our flight IX-1344. Their loss has deeply saddened crew fraternity. They shall really be missed.

May GOD Almighty, give them peace and ease the pain of their family and friends.

We extend our deepest sympathies to pax who lost lives on Air India Express flight IX-1344 returning from Dubai .

This is to inform you that the cabin crew received some injuries and are under treatment in Kozhikode hospital.

With sincere sympathy,

Air India Express Employees Union

AIXEU

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan & DGP will visit the accident site on Saturday. Meanwhile, a team of DGCA has reached the site. Speaking to media on Saturday morning, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that the death toll has been increased to 18.

Kozhikode Air India plane crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway, and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Following the crash landing, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a statement:

"Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 19:41 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per the initial reports, rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care. We will soon share the update in this regard," the Ministry stated.

