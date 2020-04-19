KRK has an important piece of advice for Ajaz Khan after getting arrested once again

Ajaz Khan continued his streak of controversies, and was arrested once again for alleged communal remarks. Kamaal Rashid Khan was one of those who reacted to the arrest, along with a word of advice. KRK was not pleased with Ajaz’s latest brush with the law and felt it was high time he becomes more cautious before posting controversial content.

KRK took to Twitter hours after Ajaz Khan’s arrest made headlines, and wrote that he neither watched Ajaz’s videos or followed him on social media, nor did he support Ajaz for his ‘wrong statements’. The Deshdrohi star felt that it was not good for any citizen to keep getting arrested again and again. KRK suggested that Ajaz should consult a lawyer before posting any video in the future.

Here’s the tweet:

I don’t follow #Ajazkhan on social media, neither watch his videos, nor support him for his wrong statements. I would like to tell him that it’s really not good for any citizen to get arrested again n again. So he should consult his lawyer before to make any video in the future. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2020

Ajaz was arrested by the police on Saturday. The former Bigg Boss star had allegedly made communal remarks during a Facebook live session recently. The actor was reacting to the recent controversial gathering of migrant workers at Bandra railway station in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and allegedly termed it as a ‘conspiracy’ against Muslims.

Ajaz Khan has been arrested multiple times in the last few years. He was similarly arrested and then released on bail for a video on TikTok in July last year. The actor has also been arrested for possession of drugs in 2018 and for sexually harassing a woman in 2016.

