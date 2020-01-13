Thalapathy Vijay Made THIS Gesture Towards Thala Ajith; Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Vijay and Ajith are two very big names in the Kollywood industry. It has been reported by leading media portals that recently, Thalapathy Vijay called up Thala Ajith and the fans of the two cannot keep calm. Viewers of the Kollywood industry are often seen taking on social media to show their support to either of the actors.

Owing to the fame they both have individually, they both are under the microscope of their fans. Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith have often clashed at the box office and it has been allegedly claimed by some fans that they are in a cold war.

There have been incidents where the fans of the two started a spat regarding which of the two is the better one. Despite that, the two actors are said to actually bond well in real life.

Thalapathy Vijay's phone call made fans happy

Joseph Vijay, often referred to as Thalapathy by his fans, is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema. Ajith, too, comes to par with him when it comes to making a movie successful.

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay took a step towards showing his fans how the two clash only at the box office. He made a phone call to Ajith and director Siva to congratulate them on winning an award for their film, Viswasam. The filmmakers revealed this piece of information at the Vikatan Awards that Thalapathy Vijay called up Thala Ajith.

- Dir S.A.Chandrasekhar after giving Best Entertainment movie of the year award to Viswasam makers in #VikatanAwards mentioned this on stage.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020

Viswasam won awards

Thala Ajith starrer Viswasam released in the year 2019 and was a commercially successful film. The story revolves around a man who separates from his wife but is always seen protecting his daughter without revealing his identity. The movie received numerous awards for its direction, music, etc. It also became the movie of the year.

Thalapathy Vijay: Upcoming movie

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is shooting for his upcoming film titled Master. The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay along with Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Shanthanu, Arjun Das, Gouri G. Kishan, and Ramya Subramaniyan in key roles.

Picture courtesy: @actorvijay, @directorsiva twitter

