Kareena Kapoor Khan And Akshay Kumar Look Bold In Black; Check Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar have been in the news for their upcoming movie Good Newwz. The actors were in their stylish best as they were promoting their movie. Fans loved their recent look as both of them were looking bold in black. Kareena sported a black one-shoulder gown and paired the look with a choker neck and opted for a pullback hairdo. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar looked smart as she wore a black suit and paired it with transparent glasses. The actor looked stylish in his all spiked up hair. Check out the pictures here.

Kareena and Akshay's bonding

Even though the actors have not worked together for quite some time, but the duo has kept in touch off camera. Akshay shares a good equation with his co-stars Kareena and her sister, Karisma Kapoor. In an interview, when Akshay was asked about their bond, he replied that whenever they meet, it is always at some award show or on sets, but no matter what, their bond has remained the same. While on the other hand Kareena also appreciated Akshay saying that he is one of the most dedicated and disciplined stars in the industry.

The film Good Newwz is all set to release on December 27, 2019. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The film’s plot revolves around the topic of surrogacy. According to reports, it has been rumoured that Taimur Ali Khan will be making his Bollywood debut with this film.

