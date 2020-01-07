Allu Arjun: Would Never Do A Film Like 'Arjun Reddy' As I Don't Have The Mindset For It

Allu Arjun, popular South Indian actor, is currently promoting his film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Apart from him, it stars Tabu and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Sankranthi time down South is almost like Diwali in Bollywood, with several major films releasing at the same time. The trailer of the film released recently, and it has generated immense buzz among his fans.

Allu Arjun on doing a film like Arjun Reddy

The Tollywood superstar in an exclusive interview with Republic TV was asked if he would ever do intense roles such as Arjun Reddy, to which he responded saying that he believes he can't, as he does not have the mindset for it. "I think he does what he does very well, I would like to see and appreciate it, but I don’t think I can do something like that".

For those unaware, Arjun Reddy was one of the biggest hits of the South Industry, which was soon adapted into Bollywood, with Shahid Kapoor taking up the lead role, with Kiara Advani as his co-star. It was later titled as Kabir Singh. The film was one of the highest grosser of 2019 and minted a total of Rs 300 crores at the Box Office.

Allu Arjun on his sabbatical

Allu Arjun, surprisingly, is coming with a movie after almost two years, having no release in 2019. When asked about it, he said, “I was just talking a small break. It was an accidental break, I didn’t plan for it. I just wanted to do an entertaining film. I was just waiting for things to fall in place, and I was not in a rush. I just took a small break, and I did not know it will be so long.”

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas is slated to release on January 12, 2020. It will also feature actors Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj and Tabu among others in a pivotal character. The Telugu-language film will compete with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box-office releasing on January 11, 2020.

