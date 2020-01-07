Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Trailer Out; Netizens Give A Thumbs Up

Allu Arjun will be seen next in an action drama film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The trailer of the film was released on YouTube on January 7, 2020. The trailer is being loved as it showcases actor Allu Arjun in the action hero avatar. The film has been written by Trivikram and hits theatres on January 12, 2020.

Trailer of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released

The trailer of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released on Tuesday. The trailer promises a good ride as it packed with action, impactful dialogues, and a stellar cast. The highlight of the trailer also seems to be the music in the trailer. The trailer also features actors Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Murli Sharma, and Jayaram, amongst others. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will have South Indian actor Jayaram playing the role of a rich father. Tabu will also be seen playing a significant role while Pooja Hegde plays the role of Allu Arjun’s love interest. The film reportedly revolves around a rich man and his driver. Their baby boys get exchanged by mistake. The events in the film are what happens when they grow up. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo trailer creates hype amongst the audience:

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo trailer is being loved by the fans. Most people have been looking forward to seeing Allu Arjun in the power-packed avatar. Fans have also been comparing the films Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru as the latter releases one day prior to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's release date. Have a look at the viewers' reactions here.

You Are Excited For Which One?



Super Star⚡ Stylish Star ✨? #SarileruNeekevvaru - 🔁#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pXNcyhFREH — Tollywood Box Office (@Tolly_BOXOFFICE) January 3, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo title track is so so amazing !! Addiction 💛 pic.twitter.com/GA07mXjX3l — Agnisha (@agnisha12) January 7, 2020

