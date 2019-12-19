Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s Ramuloo Ramulaa Gets 100 Million Views; Allu Arjun Gets Emotional

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde is one of the most anticipated Telugu film of 2020. The film has set a high range of curiosity and excitement among fans. The makers recently released the third track, Ramuloo Ramulaa from the film and it has already become an audience favourite.

Ramuloo Ramulaa crosses 100 million views

Ramuloo Ramulaa is a party number featuring both the lead actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The song was released on the eve of Diwali 2019. In less than two months, Ramuloo Ramulaa has already crossed 100 million views which is a huge milestone.

Expressing his gratitude for the same, Allu Arjun took to social media to thank his fans for the same. He also said that he is thankful that the song has hit the right chord with the hearts of the audience. He also said that the number is a reflection of the love that his film has been showered upon by fans.

Allu Arjun wrote in his thank-you note aka caption, “Thank you for all the Love. Soo many video’s of singing, dancing, kids n many more. So Glad this song strikes a chord with soo many hearts. 100M is not a number... it’s is a Reflection of your infinite Love. Thank you for all the Love”.

Check out Allu Arjun’s post here:

Ramuloo Ramulaa is a hit party number sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli Satyavati. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kasarla Shyam. It is the most viewed South Indian song on YouTube in 24 hours. It is also the fastest only Telugu song to reach 50 million views on YouTube.

