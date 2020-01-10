Arjun Bijlani Will Be Next Seen In An Upcoming Web-series Called 'State Of Siege 26/11'

Arjun Bijlani is all set to give you a nail-biting experience with his upcoming series on ZEE 5 titled State Of Siege 26/11. The show is reportedly based on the barbaric terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11/2008. It will show how the security forces managed to rescues the hostages during the attack at different spots in the city of Mumbai, especially the Taj Hotel.

All you need to know about State of Siege 26/11

State of Siege 26/11 is eight episodes web-series, which premiers on 24th January 2020. Arjun will reportedly be essaying the role of Major Nikhil Manikrishnan. His character is inspired by a real-life hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the attack.

The actor will be playing an NSG commando, and he seems to be thrilled by it. While talking to a leading daily, Arjun expressed his excitement about being a part of the show State of Siege 26/11. He shared about the pressure to portray a real-life hero like Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan onscreen, who sacrificed his life while battling with the terrorists.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was also honoured with the prestigious Ashoka Chakra award for his service to the nation.

Apart from Arjun Bijlani, there are other famous names attached to the State of Siege 26/11 show. These include Vivek Dahiya, Arjan Bajwa and Mukul Dev.

Both Vivek Dahiya and Arjan Bajwa will be playing defence personals in the series like Arjun Bijlani, but Mukul Dev will playing the role of a terrorist.

State of Siege 26/11 is based on the book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11. Sandeep Unnithan is the author of this book. Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor Saqib Saleem is also a part of State of Siege 26/11.

Prior to State of Siege 26/11 web series, Arjun has worked for several years on TV. He is a popular face of the small screen. The actor has appeared in several television shows. Some of his most memorable TV soaps are Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Left Right Left. Apart from these Arjun Bijlani has hosted a couple of reality shows like Dance Deewane and Kitchen Champions.

