Amala Paul And Her Beach Photos Will Make You Want To Plan A Vacay!

Amala Paul is an Indian film actor who is best known for her work in the south Indian film industry. She gained fame after her appearance in the movie Mynaa, for which she received critical acclaim. She was last seen in the controversial film Aadai where she portrayed one of the most nerve-wracking characters on-screen and received a lot of mixed reactions from the viewers. The actress will be next seen in the upcoming thriller film Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, Cadaver, and Telugu remake of Lust stories, all of which go on floors this year.

ALSO READ| Tamannaah Bhatia And Amala Paul Set To Make Their Digital Debut In 2020

Amala Paul beach vacation photos are all fun & adventure

ALSO READ| Amala Paul To Play Leading Lady Parveen Babi In Mahesh Bhatt's Debut Web Series

Amala Paul's fashionista avatar

Amala Paul is wearing a colourful kaftan in this post. Her wavy hairstyle is the perfect beachy look one could wish for.

Amala Paul is wearing a pink knotted top with matching pants for her sunkissed look. She has kept her makeup minimalist with only a pop of lip colour.

Amala Paul shares some gorgeous views

She posted this pic on her 27th birthday while she was vacationing in Blue Lagoon Nusa Ceningan.

ALSO READ| Amala Paul Announces Release Date Of New Film 'Adho Andha Paravai Pola'

According to reports, Amala Paul has been roped in for a Mahesh Bhatt web series. She will reportedly star as the seventies Bollywood star Parveen Babi in a biographical web series to be produced by Vishesh Films.

ALSO READ| Adho Andha Paravai Pola Teaser Out; Amala Paul’s Act Will Leave You Wide-eyed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.