Amala Paul And Her Beach Photos Will Make You Want To Plan A Vacay!

Others

Amala Paul, who is famous for films like Aadai and Mynaa, has always been an adventure and nature lover when it comes to her Instagram posts. Take a look.

Amala Paul

Amala Paul is an Indian film actor who is best known for her work in the south Indian film industry. She gained fame after her appearance in the movie Mynaa, for which she received critical acclaim. She was last seen in the controversial film Aadai where she portrayed one of the most nerve-wracking characters on-screen and received a lot of mixed reactions from the viewers. The actress will be next seen in the upcoming thriller film Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, Cadaver, and Telugu remake of Lust stories, all of which go on floors this year. 

Amala Paul's fashionista avatar

Amala Paul shares some gorgeous views

According to reports, Amala Paul has been roped in for a Mahesh Bhatt web series. She will reportedly star as the seventies Bollywood star Parveen Babi in a biographical web series to be produced by Vishesh Films. 

