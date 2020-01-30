Amala Paul's Fitness Posts That Inspire Fans To Hit The Gym And Stay Healthy

Amala Paul is an Indian actor and model who is known for her work in the South Indian film industry. She got featured in movies like Neelathamara, Aadai, Thalaivaa, etc and impressed critics as well as audiences with her power-packed performances. She is a fitness enthusiast and her photos and videos on Instagram are proof that she likes to stay healthy and fit. The 28-year-old actor reportedly likes to exercise daily and eat healthy in order to lead by example.

Five times Amala Paul gave us fitness goals:

Amala Paul is one of the fittest actors of Indian cinema and her workout videos are proof. She never misses an opportunity to work out and train. Let us take a look at some instances when the actor gave us major fitness goals.

Amala Paul's fitness regime is unparalleled. She likes to work out indoors as well as outdoors. Her dedication towards a healthy life is quite infectious. Amala Paul also seems to prefer yoga over intense cardio and weight training.

Amala Paul will be seen in multiple projects in the future. On the work front, Amala Paul will be seen next in Bhale Tammudu, directed by N. Linguswamy and scheduled to release on December 1st, 2020, Dongodochadu, directed by Susi Ganesan and scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22nd, 2020 and Adho Andha Paravai Pola, which is being directed by Vinoth KR and is supposed to release on December 27th, 2020. The actor is quite busy with her film commitments.

