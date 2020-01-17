Amazon's Jeff Bezos Delivers Don's Popular Dialogue, Watch Here

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos was in for a Hindi movie dialogue rehearsal when he sat down with director Zoya Akhtar for a chat in the presence of who's who of the film industry. At the end of their conversation on Thursday evening, Bezos was asked to repeat the iconic dialogue from Don, "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai".

Jeff Bezos deliver popular Don dialogue

"Jeff Bezos ko pakdana mushkil hi nahi impossible hai," Bezos finally said. During the conversation, Bezos also revealed that he had "begged" for a role in "Star Trek" movies for a really long time and his wish was finally fulfilled with the 2016 movie "Star Trek Beyond".

"I got that role by literally begging... For years, I would go to them when they were making a new 'Star Trek' film. And I would say, 'I would like to be in the film' and they would say no. I just kept after it," he said. The billionaire had appeared as a Starfleet official in the Justin Lin-directed sci-fi movie.

Film stars Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan and her producer-husband Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Ritesh Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Pankaj Tripathi and Vivek Oberoi were among those who turned up for the event.

Bezos was on a three-day visit to India. He kickstarted his India tour by visiting Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat on Tuesday. At Thursday's event, Bezos said that Prime Video is doing better than expectations in India and he has decided to double down the investment for the streaming service in the country.

The streamer also unveiled seven more shows that will soon be joining its exclusive Indian content slate. The shows are Dilli, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, Gormint, Mumbai Diaries-26/11, The Last Hour and Sons of Soil- Jaipur Pink Panthers.

(With inputs from agencies)

