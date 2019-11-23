Amitabh Bachchan's Driver Went Missing During IFFI, Claims Goa Congress

The Goa Congress has accused the organizers of the 50th International Film Festival of mismanaging India's biggest film festival so much so that the guest of honor, Amitabh Bachchan's driver went missing due to which the actor had to be left stranded. In an interview to a leading news agency, Goa Congress spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar claimed that the 'gross failure' of administration at IFFI came to fore when actor Amitabh Bachchan was made to wait for so long after his driver disappeared. This incident happened in the presence of the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary of Goa and has put the state to shame,".

Congress also alleged that the Goa government had indiscriminately spent money on the event. Giving examples, Panjikar said that there was 'total mismanagement and in certain areas decorations too were incomplete'. Calling it a failure of the entertainment industry he said, The works were not completed deliberately to earn a maximum share of kickback'.

IFFI is the biggest film festival in all of Asia. Movies from all across the Asian continent are featured during the fest and Bollywood stars are not the only celebrities who attend the fest. The movies featured in the fest are meant to promote cultural diversity and spread awareness about the different filming styles that are used in different countries in Asia. This is the 50th International Film Festival of India that is being held. As per Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, a total of Rs 40 crores were spent on hosting the event. The nine-day long festival billed as one of Asia's biggest international film festivals, wherein nearly 200 films are scheduled to be screened.

On the opening day:

Rajinikanth had been awarded the Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI for his contribution to cinema. While sharing the stage with Amitabh Bachchan, the South Indian superstar spoke about his equation with him and also the piece of advice he was given earlier in life by the latter. Amitabh's advice was that one should remain busy even after they are 40 years old. One should do what they want and not be bothered by what others say. He then went on to say that Amitabh Bachchan is his biggest inspiration and also a good friend. Both of them are reportedly in touch with each other. Adding to this, Rajnikanth, also known as "Thalaiva," said that he does not take acting as a burden. He has reportedly finished shooting Darbar and will soon begin shooting for his next film.

