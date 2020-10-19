Amrita Rao To Anita Hassanadani: This Is How Moms-to-be Flaunted Their Baby Bumps

A lot of celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood and the Television industry have announced their pregnancies recently. Ever since the social media handles have been showing glimpses of their growing baby bumps, many of the fans are waiting to see toddlers at their favourite actors home. Sailing in the same boat are actors Amrita Rao, Anita Hassanandani, Kareena Kapoor, Meghna Raj, and many more. Most of the actors flaunting pregnancy as their biggest moment of pride with the baby bump doing the talking. Let us take a look at actors who have followed suit of flaunting baby bumps in style.

Baby bump photos of actors during pregnancy

Amrita Rao

Taking to Instagram, the Vivah actor wrote alongside her picture, "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing" (sic). Pictures of Amrita Rao with a baby bump, as she stood alongside RJ Anmol had surfaced on social media.

Anita Hassanandani baby bump

Anita Hassanandani took social media by storm after she broke the big news of her pregnancy. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted an adorable video with hubby Rohit Reddy in which she flaunted her bump. In the short adorable clip, the duo danced off and announced the arrival of their child. The short video shows their journey from dating, getting married to being pregnant.

Kareena Kapoor's baby bump

Kareena Kapoor is pregnant with her second child. The actor is already a mother of a 3-year-old toddler Taimur Ali Khan. Although the actor has not developed a prominently visible baby bump as yet, her first pregnancy journey had set quite an inspiration for expecting mothers.

From maternity style to flaunting her baby bump with utter confidence, the actor aced it all. In a statement released by the Kapoor-Khan family, the couple said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Meghna Raj's pregnancy

A few weeks after the death of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj shared a bittersweet post on her Instagram profile. Her post was not just a tribute to her late husband, but also an announcement of her pregnancy. A few lines from her post read as, "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby news was confirmed by the supermodel herself. When the news of pregnancy emerged, fans were convinced Gigi’s 25th birthday was a gender reveal party for her family. Sharing the news, the actor shared the monochrome picture of herself with baby bump and wrote, "7.26.20".

