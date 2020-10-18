Sayali Sanjeev Plays Devotional Song 'Vithu Mauli' On Harmonium, Fans Say 'khup Chan'

Sayali Sanjeev made her television debut with Kahe Diya Pardes in 2016. Apart from being an actor, Sayali is also a musician. She plays the harmonium. In the recent past, Sayali Sanjeev took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of playing devotional Vithu Mauli song on harmonium. Take a look at Sayali Sanjeev's Instagram post.

Sayali plays Vithu Mauli on harmonium

In Sayali Sanjeev's video, the star can be seen donning a maroon coloured ethnic kurta. Her look was naive, she had no makeup on and her hair was tied in a simple ponytail. In the 1.54 min video, the actor sat on the floor in her living room playing the popular Marathi devotional song. Sayali Sanjeev looked like a trained musician as she played the harmonium quite professionally.

She also penned a few lines in her caption. Sayali wrote, 'à¤µà¤¿à¤ à¥‚ à¤®à¤¾à¤Šà¤²à¥€ à¤¤à¥‚...! à¤®à¤¾à¤Šà¤²à¥€à¤¤ à¤®à¥‚à¤°à¥à¤¤à¥€ à¤µà¤¿à¤ à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¾à¤šà¥€.. à¤µà¤¿à¤ à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¾... à¤®à¤¾à¤¯à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¤¾..!' (Vithu Mauli you ...! The idol of Vitthal in Mauli .. Vitthala ... my parents ..!). In the caption, she also mentioned that she played the song on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, also considered as a significant day for followers of the Hindu God, Lord Vishnu.

Fans say 'khup chan' (very nice)

Several fans and followers of Sayali Sanjeev reacted to the video. They were quick to share their responses in the comment section. The video received more than 73k views with 300 plus comments. One of the Instagram users wrote, 'Waah waah guru great combination saundarya k saath kala ka sangam' (Great combination of beauty and talent). Another fan commented, 'à¤–à¥‚à¤ª à¤š à¤›à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¥€ à¤œà¥€... Keep it up... à¤®à¥€ à¤ªà¤‚à¤¡à¤¿à¤¤. à¤¤à¥à¤³à¤¶à¥€à¤¦à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¬à¥‹à¤°à¤•à¤° à¤—à¥à¤°à¥à¤œà¥€ à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥€... à¤›à¤¾à¤¨ à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥‚ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤šà¤¾ lockdown à¤®à¤§à¥‡.. à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤š' (Very nice Sayali ji ... Keep it up ... I am Pandit. Tulshidas Borkar Guruji's student ... nice rehearsal is going on in your lockdown .. cool). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credit - Sayali Sanjeev Instagram Comment Section

On the work front, Sayali Sanjeev's TV series Shubhmangal Online recently premiered on Colors Marathi. Shubhmangal Online cast includes Sayali, Suyash Tilak, Sukanya Mone, Anand Ingale, Milind Phatak, Archana Nipankar, Rushikesh Wamburkar and Guru Divekar. Sayali also boats the cast ensemble of Marathi films like Goshta Eka Paithanichi, Jhimma and Sataracha Salman.

