Anita Hassanandani Shows How She Managed To Conceal Her Baby Bump, Says 'Fooled You All'

On October 12, Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and showed how she smartly managed to conceal her baby bump. As seen in the pics, Anita shared a collage of two pictures. In all the photos, the left picture featured her sitting or standing in an angle, which hid her bump. Whereas, the portrait to the right saw her flaunting her bump. Anita Hassanandani pulled off a semi-ethnic suit in the first pic, a comfy night suit in the second, a casual shirt in third; whereas, a blue anakarli dress in the last collage.

Sharing the pics, Anita wrote, 'Four times I managed to conceal my baby bump. Kinddaaa fooled you all,' followed by kisses, awestruck and blush emoticons. Soon, Anita Hassanandani's baby bump photos were flooded with comments. Actor Urvashi Dholakia couldn't stop laughing. An amused fan wrote, 'So happy for you'. Many congratulated Anita and extended their sweet wishes for her.

Here's how Anita concealed her baby bump

On October 11, Anita Hassanandani shared a video in which she shared that her becoming pregnant was a part of 'God’s plan'. She went on to call it a 'perfect timing' and said, 'We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready.'

Anita added, 'We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly'. The Naagin actor's husband, Rohit, then spilt the beans about how Anita broke the news to him. Rohit exclaimed that she got herself tested on June 12 when his dad was in the hospital; soon, she told him in the ear that 'I think am pregnant.' Watch the video below.

Anita Hassanandani took the internet by storm after she broke the big news of her pregnancy on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor posted an adorable video with Rohit Reddy in which she flaunted her bump. In the short clip, the couple danced off and announced the arrival of their child. Soon, Riddhima Pandit, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Jay Bhanushali, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani and many celebs wished the duo.

