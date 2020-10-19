Amrita Rao Announces Pregnancy On Social Media In Adorable Post With Husband RJ Anmol

Two stars - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma - had announced their pregnancy news in recent weeks. And now, another actor, Amrita Rao, is also set to become a mother. Unlike the Kareena and Anushka, who will welcome their little one in 2021, the Vivah star surprised her fans by announcing that she is already in her ninth month of pregnancy, with an adorable snap with husband RJ Anmol.

Amrita Rao announces pregnancy

Pictures of Amrita Rao with a baby bump, as she stood alongside RJ Anmol had surfaced a few days ago. The actor had confirmed the news as well. However, she took to social media for the first time announcing that the couple was expecting their first child.

On Twitter and Instagram, she shared a photograph holding her baby bump, as the couple looked at it with twinkling eyes.

Amrita wrote that it was the ‘10th month’ for ‘YOU’, but for 'US', it was the ninth month. Expressing delight to keep it a ‘surprise’, she quipped that she was sorry to keep the ‘belly tucked’ for so long, as she shared her excitement of the news. Calling it an ‘exciting journey’ for them and their families, she thanked the Universe and everyone, while seeking blessings.

Amrita Rao on personal and professional front

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol had got married after seven years of courtship in 2016. On the professional front, one of Amrita’s last ventures was the Bal Thackeray biopic titled Thackeray last year. The actor has featured in much-loved and successful films like Ishq Vishk, Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah.

