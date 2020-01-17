The Debate
Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A Man 'Hack-Animating' His Proposal To Childhood Sweetheart

Others

Anand Mahindra shared the viral sleeping beauty proposal video on his social media. Fans have expressed their views with their comments. Read more about it

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
anand mahindra

The viral Disney proposal where a man re-animated the classic The Sleeping Beauty to propose to his girlfriend went completely viral and broke the internet. The video has found another fan who is not just a viewer but also a celebrity. The Sleeping Beauty animated bit has managed to add Anand Mahindra’s name to the fan list. Here is what the Indian billionaire captioned the picture with. 

Anand Mahindra on Twitter

The popular figure took to his Twitter account to share the video which was already ruling the social media. He appreciated the efforts of the creator and said that after watching the clip he was left with inferiority complex after comparing the dreamy proposal with his one which happened 40 years ago. Read more to know about The Sleeping Beauty animation that has dominated social media. 

Sleeping Beauty proposal viral video

Reportedly, the man in the video hack-animated a Disney movie to propose to his childhood sweetheart. The video has been circulating on social media and men have been comparing their proposals with the one in the viral video. Here are some fan reactions on the video. 

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
