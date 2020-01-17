Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A Man 'Hack-Animating' His Proposal To Childhood Sweetheart

The viral Disney proposal where a man re-animated the classic The Sleeping Beauty to propose to his girlfriend went completely viral and broke the internet. The video has found another fan who is not just a viewer but also a celebrity. The Sleeping Beauty animated bit has managed to add Anand Mahindra’s name to the fan list. Here is what the Indian billionaire captioned the picture with.

Also Read | 'True Celeb': Anand Mahindra Hails Capt Tania Shergill, 1st Lady Army Day Parade Adjutant

Also Read | Anand Mahindra Shares Menu Of 'pure Vegetarian' Restaurant Serving 'veg Mutton Dosa'

Also Read | Anand Mahindra Tweets Heartwarming Video Of Speech-impaired Man, Shares Musing Wisdom

This clip has been going viral globally. This gent apparently hack-animated a disney movie to propose to his childhood sweeetheart.. And I thought I had done a good job 40 yrs ago with my proposal. Now I have an inferiority complex! pic.twitter.com/jbTAYBg3nh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 16, 2020

Anand Mahindra on Twitter

The popular figure took to his Twitter account to share the video which was already ruling the social media. He appreciated the efforts of the creator and said that after watching the clip he was left with inferiority complex after comparing the dreamy proposal with his one which happened 40 years ago. Read more to know about The Sleeping Beauty animation that has dominated social media.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra Responds To PM Modi's 'wealth Creators Are The Nation's Wealth, Don't View With Suspicion' Remark

Also Read | HC Sets Aside Ex-Delhi Law Minister Jitender Tomar's Election In 2015 Polls For False Declaration

Sleeping Beauty proposal viral video

Reportedly, the man in the video hack-animated a Disney movie to propose to his childhood sweetheart. The video has been circulating on social media and men have been comparing their proposals with the one in the viral video. Here are some fan reactions on the video.

My symphaties with current generation of romantics who got such high standard to match 😊😍 — Nand Kumar Nair (@samonwheel) January 17, 2020

It's a good thing mine is done too...He's ruined it for every guy from here on 😂😂😋#SetsTheBarHigh — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) January 17, 2020

There is always some scope of improvement. Do it again Sir! All over again. Both of you will enjoy! (Disclaimer : Do a sentiment analysis if any chance hearing a NO now 😬😂) — Vrajesh Tripath! વ્રજેશ ત્રિપાઠી (@VrajTripathi) January 17, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.