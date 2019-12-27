Anand Mahindra Tweets Heartwarming Video Of Speech-impaired Man, Shares Musing Wisdom

Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra introduced netizens with a fresh perspective over the role of mobile phones in people's daily lives. The billionaire entrepreneur took to his favourite social media platform Twitter to share a video of a speech-impaired man communicating with someone over a video call on his smartphone. His caption is what triggers a thoughtful approach on the extent to which technology impacts one's life.

We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us... pic.twitter.com/kricI2dNeG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2019

READ | Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Man Imitating Trunk Horn Sounds, Netizens Blown Away

Mahindra's message that amidst criticism of mobile phones penetrating social life, the device has opened up a whole new world of communication reflected well with Twitter users. Here are some reactions:

I have observed this many times in many places. this is best innovative use for deaf and dumb people. I feel happy that video calling helps them to connect as well as in one case I saw someone using to ask directions or help for work over a video call. Beautiful tech use. — Sidharth Naik (@sidharth_naik) December 27, 2019

My nephew is also special child. He use mobile to convey his message and he know very well about technology. — Shashank Agnihotri (@agni_shashank) December 27, 2019

Lovely.. communication is the basic need of each human being. Technology is breaking the barriers — santosh Gupta (@Santosh_irm) December 27, 2019

I saw many of them having a conversation like this !! Technology had given us something to cheer ! — Abhivj (@Nanthantk) December 27, 2019

READ | Tech Mahindra Introduces Adoption Leave Policy For LGBTQ Employees

'Honk man'

Earlier, Anand Mahindra had amazed his followers by sharing a video in which a man makes various kinds of horn sounds of trucks just by his vocal cords. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra posted a video of the man who could be seen producing sounds of truck horns effortlessly as his fellow mate, who was shooting the video, throws the challenge.

READ | Anand Mahindra Reveals Why He Was Called A 'loser' After He Met Bill Gates

READ | Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Tweet Of A Baby Taped To The Wall, Netizens React