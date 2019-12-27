The Debate
Anand Mahindra Tweets Heartwarming Video Of Speech-impaired Man, Shares Musing Wisdom

General News

Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of a speech-impaired man communicating with someone over a video call on his smartphone

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra introduced netizens with a fresh perspective over the role of mobile phones in people's daily lives. The billionaire entrepreneur took to his favourite social media platform Twitter to share a video of a speech-impaired man communicating with someone over a video call on his smartphone. His caption is what triggers a thoughtful approach on the extent to which technology impacts one's life.

Mahindra's message that amidst criticism of mobile phones penetrating social life, the device has opened up a whole new world of communication reflected well with Twitter users. Here are some reactions:

'Honk man'

Earlier, Anand Mahindra had amazed his followers by sharing a video in which a man makes various kinds of horn sounds of trucks just by his vocal cords. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra posted a video of the man who could be seen producing sounds of truck horns effortlessly as his fellow mate, who was shooting the video, throws the challenge.

Published:
