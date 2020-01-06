The Debate
Anand Mahindra Shares Menu Of 'pure Vegetarian' Restaurant Serving 'veg Mutton Dosa'

General News

Anand Mahindra recently posted a hilarious picture of a restaurant menu which claim to be 'pure vegetarian', however, the dishes listed on it were opposite.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to post a hilarious picture of a restaurant menu which claims to be 'pure vegetarian', however, the dishes listed on it were veg fish Fry, Veg Mutton Dosa and so on. Ever since Mahindra posted the picture, netizens can not stop laughing as the terms 'Pure Veg' and 'Vegetarian Special' printed on the menu in noticeable font size. In the post, Mahindra also calls the menu an example of how 'incredible India really is'. 

The post shared by Mahindra has taken the internet by storm. While several users wondered about the ingredients of the dishes, some also pointed out the vegetarian mutton is actually a common dish. 

Heartwarming video of speech-impaired man

In another post, the billionaire entrepreneur took to Twitter to share a video of a speech-impaired man communicating with someone over a video call on his smartphone. 

Published:
