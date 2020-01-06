Anand Mahindra Shares Menu Of 'pure Vegetarian' Restaurant Serving 'veg Mutton Dosa'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to post a hilarious picture of a restaurant menu which claims to be 'pure vegetarian', however, the dishes listed on it were veg fish Fry, Veg Mutton Dosa and so on. Ever since Mahindra posted the picture, netizens can not stop laughing as the terms 'Pure Veg' and 'Vegetarian Special' printed on the menu in noticeable font size. In the post, Mahindra also calls the menu an example of how 'incredible India really is'.

An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It’s all in the mind...😄 pic.twitter.com/U1x1LEvij6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 5, 2020

The post shared by Mahindra has taken the internet by storm. While several users wondered about the ingredients of the dishes, some also pointed out the vegetarian mutton is actually a common dish.

This standee in front of the hotel perhaps is meant for ‘confused eaters’ on what to order, veg or non-veg’ 😄 — V Nagaraj 🇮🇳 (@nagarajv2121) January 5, 2020

Vegindian 😂🤣😃 — Shanmugasundaram Ganesan (@Shanmugasundarz) January 5, 2020

Its a common malaysian food....even the famous saravana bhavan chain have this “speciality curries”😉😉 pic.twitter.com/8Qg4tFnHAb — Cheeka (@shrikhanth) January 5, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 main bhi to pure vegetarian hee hun srif fish or mutton hee khata hun kabhi.2 — akft ali (@MdAhmad48612443) January 5, 2020

Ingredients are veg but tastes are of nonveg. There lies the uniqueness. . — Bimal Kumar Ghosh (@bk_ghosh) January 5, 2020

I've seen a Jain chicken dish in Gujarat😁 — Bharat (@pareekbharat86) January 5, 2020

Heartwarming video of speech-impaired man

In another post, the billionaire entrepreneur took to Twitter to share a video of a speech-impaired man communicating with someone over a video call on his smartphone.

We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us... pic.twitter.com/kricI2dNeG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2019

