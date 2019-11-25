Andrew Luri : 'Indian Films Highly Respected In North Sudan'

Sudanese film actor Andrew Luri, who attended the International Film Festival of India for the Indian Premiere of his movie Hearts and Bones said that Indian films are highly respected in Sudan. The actor who plays the role of refugee Sebastian Aman spoke to the media about his film and his love of Indian cinema.

'Indian films are highly respected In North Sudan'

“I am very interested to work with Indian actors because they are very popular in Sudan and I have grown up watching them. I am really liking it here. I am going to talk about people and Goa in my country when I go back.” Indian films are highly respected In North Sudan. People there watch films at night and sometimes watch two Indian films at night. In spite of them being long, people watch them and enjoy till dawn”, he said.

'It is a film that will connect with the audience'

The actor also revealed that he is a big fan of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "I have a collection of Hindi films at my home and I love the acting of Amitabh Bachchan," he said. Talking about his film, the actor said it is a film that the audience will connect to. He revealed certain shot for the film were taken inside an actual hospital without the doctors realised they were shooting. Directed by Ben Lawrence, the film tells the tale of a friendship that develops between a war photographer and a South Sudanese refugee.

The movie was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film made its premiere at the Sydney Film Festival in June. "Earlier talking about Hearts and Bones, the movie's director Ben Lawrence said, "I wanted to create a story that showed our connection to the rest of the world but at the same time could take place in any part of the world.”

