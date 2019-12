Indian Cabbie Takes Pakistan Team For Ride In Australia, Grabs Meal At Indian Restaurant

An Indian cab driver in Australia enjoyed the company of members of the Pakistan team as he drove them to an Indian restaurant and even managed to grab a meal with them. Australian journalist Alison Mitchell revealed the story of the Indian cabbie before the start of day's play during the broadcast on Sunday. The Indian cabbie was called to the Pakistan team's hotel to drive few members of the team to an Indian restaurant and was invited by the Pakistan team cricketers for a meal that was on them after he told them that he would not charge them, revealed Alison Mitchell. The Indian cabbie reportedly shared the story with Alison Mitchell and showed her pictures of him along with the Pakistan team players at the restaurant while he drove her to the Gabba and after knowing that she worked as a cricket commentator. The Pakistan players who treated the Indian cabbie for a free meal included Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah and more.

Pakistan team's heart-warming gesture to an Indian cabbie in Australia

πŸ”Š How's this for a feel-good story! πŸŽ™οΈπŸ“»



πŸš•πŸοΈπŸš– @AlisonMitchell tells of a taxi driver story this morning bonding with @TheRealPCB players πŸ‡¦πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡΅πŸ‡° #AUSvPAK



Listen live πŸ“»πŸ“± ABC Radio / Grandstand digital / ABC Listen app — https://t.co/7cLireBkUF pic.twitter.com/L2MKhCkytN — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) November 24, 2019

Australia Close On Victory

Australia were closing in on victory Sunday in the first Test against Pakistan despite some stern resistance from Babar Azam, who scored a century, and Mohammad Rizwan in Brisbane. At tea on the fourth day Pakistan were 268 for six in their second innings, needing 72 runs to make Australia bat again with wicketkeeper Rizwan 77 not out and Yasir Shah on 17. Earlier, Azam reached his second Test century and his first in Australia with an impressive knock. The elegant right-hander had been in excellent form in the lead-up games but was out to a disappointing shot in the first innings for just one. However, he was a different player in the second innings and never looked in any trouble until he edged Nathan Lyon to Tim Paine to fall for 104. It was Azam's second century in 22 Tests following hie maiden ton against New Zealand in Dubai in November last year.

He shared partnerships of 68 with Shan Masood and 132 with Rizwan as Pakistan battled hard throughout the first two sessions. Rizwan, playing just his second Test, brought up his first Test half-century off 86 balls with nine boundaries. His 42-run partnership with Yasir came in quick time off only 48 balls as they looked to put the pressure back onto the Australians. After resuming their second innings at 64 for three at the start of day four, Masood and Azam showed great commitment to frustrate the Australian attack. The Pakistan pair looked comfortable from the beginning and brought up their 50-run partnership midway through the first hour's play. But on 42 Masood tried to hook a Pat Cummins short ball and got a thin edge to Australian wicketkeeper Paine to leave the visitors 93 for four. One run later Paine was in the action again when new batsman Iftikhar Ahmed was squared up by a beautiful ball from Josh Hazlewood and could only manage to edge it through to the Australian captain.

