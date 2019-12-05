Darbar: Anirudh Ravichander To Perform Live At The Audio Launch Of Rajinikanth's Film

Rajinikanth is gearing up for an upcoming commercial entertainer titled Darbar. The filmmakers recently announced the album launch of the film on December 7. Recently, a single track from the movie was released. Titled Chumma Kizhi, it is sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. The venue of the launch is Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium that is located in Chennai. The announcement was made through a tweet that was uploaded on December 4. The event will commence by 5 PM. According to a leading magazine, music director Anirudh Ravichander will be performing live at the audio launch.

Also Read| Chumma Kizhi' From Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Film 'Darbar' Released

Reportedly, Ravichander handpicked three transwomen from Spicy Girls, a Hyderabad-based music band to perform in a song for the movie. The names include Chandramukhi, Rachana Mudraboina and Priya Murthi. Lyricist Vivek has penned the lyrics of the songs. The movie is a directorial by AR Murugadoss. In the movie Darbar, Rajinikanth would be seen playing the role of a cop after more than two decades. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 9, 2020, on the occasion of Pongal.

Also Read| ‘Chumma Kizhi’ from Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ is finally out; Twitter elated

Also Read| Darbar's song Chumma Kizhi hits 6 million views in 15 hours; Fans tag it 'unstoppable'

Darbar is a multi-starrer starring Rajnikanth alongside Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, and Yogi Babu. The film is produced by Lyca Productions. The much-anticipated movie is expected to hit the silver screens on January 15, 2020.

Also Read| Superstar Rajinikanth To Be Present At His Film Darbar's Album Launch On December 7

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.