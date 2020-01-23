Malayalam Film 'Anjaam Pathiraa' Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

TamilRockers has yet again surprised the internet users by leaking a Malayalam film titled Anajaam Pathiraa online. Quite often deemed as one of the most notorious websites which have been distributing copyrighted material since a couple of years now, Tamilrockers lets its users download a number of HD movies and dubbed movies online for free. Not just that, it also allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files.

Anjaam Pathiraa leaked by Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Anjaam Pathiraa is a Malayam movie that stars Kunchacko Boban in the lead role and is helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas which. The crime-thriller has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and Movierulz.

It was set to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020, along with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak at the box office. However, because of all the online piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz, Anjaam Pathiraa was leaked online which might have some negative consequences on the box office collection of the movie.

These online piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz have leaked some of the titles of several big banner movies too. Some of the movies that fell prey include Housefull 4, Ujda Chaman, War and the list goes on. The Shahid Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Udta Punjab is a classic example of a film been leaked before its theatrical release by portals like Tamilrockers and Movierulz.

Even after Constant efforts been put by DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities to curb down the piracy wave that is going on in the country, it does not seem that these websites would stop leaking movies online in the near future as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day.

The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

