Rajinikanth Fans Warn Tamil Rockers Of Consequences If 'Darbar' Is Leaked Before Release

Considered one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film fraternity, Rajinikanth is one of the few actors who have managed to change the contours of Indian cinema through his indelible onscreen performances. Rajinikanth, who last graced the big screen with Petta, is currently gearing up for the release of his next project, Darbar.

While the audience is excited about the release of the much-anticipated action entertainer, the film is likely to fall prey to piracy just like his last movie. However, it seems Rajinikanth’s fans are now ready to take up the battle against piracy, as they have warned several online portals. Here are the details:

Also Read | TamilRockers Leaks Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Online; See Details

Ardent Rajinikanth fans warn Tamilrockers

Tamil rockers has leaked several movies on their online portals within a few hours of its release. Rajinikanth’s last film Petta too came under the radar of the online piracy giant, as it was leaked online.

As a result, the film failed to rake in the expected business at the box office. However, it seems like fans of Thalaiva have now taken the matters on their hands, as they have warned Tamil rockers of severe consequences if Rajinikanth's next film, Darbar is leaked online.

Furthermore, ardent Rajinikanth fans have assured the star that they would watch Darbar in theatres even if a high-quality version of the movie is leaked on the online portal. Fans added that they will pay no heed to piracy and will watch Darbar in theatres several times to make the movie a success.

Also Read | Tamilrockers Leaks 'Hero' Online Prior To Its Official Onscreen Release; See Details

TAMILROCKERS & Fake Wikipedia creators - Please stay away from #Darbar . I remember With Petta, someone posted the whole story in wiki - day 1 . Even with all these nonsense, THALAIVAR FANs will still watch it atleast 5-10 times in theaters. MIND IT ! #DarbarUSA #DarbarFDFS pic.twitter.com/9u1VfnDtHi — “Raj”ini Siva (@rajsviewfinder1) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Tamilrockers Leaks Dabangg 3 Online, Box Office Collection To Take A Hit?

All about Darbar

Starring Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, and Nayanthara in the leading roles, Darbar chronicles the story of a feisty police officer, who is on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, Darbar is slated to release on January 9, 2020.

Also Read | Software Sudheer Movie Download; Leaked By Tamilrockers And Movierulz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.