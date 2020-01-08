The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rajinikanth Fans Warn Tamil Rockers Of Consequences If 'Darbar' Is Leaked Before Release

Others

Rajinikanth fans recently took to their social media platforms to warn Tamil rockers of the consequences if 'Darbar' is leaked before the film's release.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
rajinikanth

Considered one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film fraternity, Rajinikanth is one of the few actors who have managed to change the contours of Indian cinema through his indelible onscreen performances. Rajinikanth, who last graced the big screen with Petta, is currently gearing up for the release of his next project, Darbar.

While the audience is excited about the release of the much-anticipated action entertainer, the film is likely to fall prey to piracy just like his last movie. However, it seems Rajinikanth’s fans are now ready to take up the battle against piracy, as they have warned several online portals. Here are the details:

Also Read | TamilRockers Leaks Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Online; See Details

Ardent Rajinikanth fans warn Tamilrockers

Tamil rockers has leaked several movies on their online portals within a few hours of its release. Rajinikanth’s last film Petta too came under the radar of the online piracy giant, as it was leaked online.

As a result, the film failed to rake in the expected business at the box office. However, it seems like fans of Thalaiva have now taken the matters on their hands, as they have warned Tamil rockers of severe consequences if Rajinikanth's next film, Darbar is leaked online.

Furthermore, ardent Rajinikanth fans have assured the star that they would watch Darbar in theatres even if a high-quality version of the movie is leaked on the online portal. Fans added that they will pay no heed to piracy and will watch Darbar in theatres several times to make the movie a success.

Also Read | Tamilrockers Leaks 'Hero' Online Prior To Its Official Onscreen Release; See Details

Also Read | Tamilrockers Leaks Dabangg 3 Online, Box Office Collection To Take A Hit?

All about Darbar

Starring Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, and Nayanthara in the leading roles, Darbar chronicles the story of a feisty police officer, who is on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, Darbar is slated to release on January 9, 2020. 

Also Read | Software Sudheer Movie Download; Leaked By Tamilrockers And Movierulz

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEHLOT EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER CRASH
RASHID KHAN PICKS A BBL HAT-TRICK
AMIT THACKERAY TO ENTER POLITICS?
MAHA ASSEMBLY RATIFIES BILL TO EXTEND SC/ST QUOTA
BHARAT BANDH LIVE UPDATES
HRD OFFICIALS MEET JNU VC, TAKE STOCK OF STEPS TAKEN TO RESTORE NORMALCY ON CAMPUS