Ankita Says, "Shall We Get Married Again?" After Seeing Milind Soman's Throwback Pic

Others

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018. After Milind shared a throwback picture from 2003, Ankita wrote, "Shall we get married again?". Read more —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milind Soman

Milind Soman to date remains a heartthrob and whenever the actor shares a throwback picture, his wife Ankita Konwar can't stop but be smitten by his good looks. Their social media PDA is adorable and in yet another instance, Ankita dropped a cute comment on Soman's "Throwback Thursday" picture on Instagram. Seeing an image from 2003, when Milind was 38-year-old, Ankita wrote: "Umm shall we get married again?" (with a laughing out loud emoji).

Netizens too couldn't stop but praise Milind Soman and wrote: "Ageing like wine❤️". Another user said, "At 38..u were looking 23". The other said, "Time has stopped for you. You look always hot whether 38 or whatever." [sic]

Milind Soman's unique take on new-age relationships; says, "...wouldn't judge them"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Ankita Konwar too shared a throwback picture from their recent holiday. She also penned a heartfelt poem in another picture saying, "I love thee with a love I seemed to lose with my lost saints. I love thee with the breath, smiles, tears, of all my life; and, if God choose, I shall but love thee better after death." Soman replied to it by saying, "I love you" with heart emojis.

Tahira Kashyap's fangirl moment with 'Ultraman' Milind Soman is every girl ever, see pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

In an advertisement for a toothpaste brand, Milind Soman spoke about the age gap between him and Ankita. He said, "Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love; there are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. And those are based on many things. Race, religion, country, gender. I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose… who they love, who they like. And that should just be based on the feeling that they have in their heart."

Milind Soman's throwback picture on Instagram reminds the internet of Jesus. Read here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay) on

Milind Soman's 'cute' family picture features mother Usha and wife Ankita Konwar

 

 

