Ankita Says, "Shall We Get Married Again?" After Seeing Milind Soman's Throwback Pic

Milind Soman to date remains a heartthrob and whenever the actor shares a throwback picture, his wife Ankita Konwar can't stop but be smitten by his good looks. Their social media PDA is adorable and in yet another instance, Ankita dropped a cute comment on Soman's "Throwback Thursday" picture on Instagram. Seeing an image from 2003, when Milind was 38-year-old, Ankita wrote: "Umm shall we get married again?" (with a laughing out loud emoji).

Netizens too couldn't stop but praise Milind Soman and wrote: "Ageing like wine❤️". Another user said, "At 38..u were looking 23". The other said, "Time has stopped for you. You look always hot whether 38 or whatever." [sic]

Ankita Konwar too shared a throwback picture from their recent holiday. She also penned a heartfelt poem in another picture saying, "I love thee with a love I seemed to lose with my lost saints. I love thee with the breath, smiles, tears, of all my life; and, if God choose, I shall but love thee better after death." Soman replied to it by saying, "I love you" with heart emojis.

In an advertisement for a toothpaste brand, Milind Soman spoke about the age gap between him and Ankita. He said, "Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love; there are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. And those are based on many things. Race, religion, country, gender. I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose… who they love, who they like. And that should just be based on the feeling that they have in their heart."

