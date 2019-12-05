Anoushka Shankar Calls Police But The Man On The Phone Says, 'I'm Your Dad's Fan'

Singer and musician (Sitar player) Anoushka Shankar took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she called up the police but the man on the phone told her that he was a massive fan of her father, iconic Indian composer, and sitar master Ravi Shankar. She concluded her tweet by saying, "(I’m ok by the way!)." Fans got concerned reading this update and dropped in comments like: "Awww! But police? Why? Sending u love!".

When you call the police and the man on the phone says he’s a massive fan of your dad’s! 🙏🏽



(I’m ok by the way!) — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) December 5, 2019

Anoushka recently broke her silence on the Hyderabad gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian doctor. She wrote: "Nearly seven years ago to the day, the world mourned together over the horrifically brutal gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh Pandey. Just how the earth’s axis changed after the 2004 tsunami, I felt an emotional axis bend at this point in time."

My own life changed with her attack. This to me was the real beginning of the women’s movements we’ve seen in recent years. I felt her attack in my own body and ended up sharing a video about my own sexual abuse. This was part of a wave of women in rage and pain demanding change. — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) December 3, 2019

This is a global epidemic. And India in particular is no country for women. And I’m enraged. And I’m numb. And I don’t know what to keep doing. I want to scream and yet for once I feel voiceless. Because nothing fucking changes and women are being raped every minute every day — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) December 3, 2019

Cops found the burnt corpse of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, under a culvert in Hyderabad after it was noticed by passersby. The victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared of a lorry driver.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9:44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, 25kms away from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said.

