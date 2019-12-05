The Debate
Anoushka Shankar Calls Police But The Man On The Phone Says, 'I'm Your Dad's Fan'

Bollywood News

Sitar player and singer Anoushka Shankar recently broke her silence and reacted on the Hyderabad gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian doctor.

Updated On:
Anoushka Shankar

Singer and musician (Sitar player) Anoushka Shankar took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she called up the police but the man on the phone told her that he was a massive fan of her father, iconic Indian composer, and sitar master Ravi Shankar. She concluded her tweet by saying, "(I’m ok by the way!)." Fans got concerned reading this update and dropped in comments like: "Awww! But police? Why? Sending u love!".

Vivek Oberoi grieves over Hyderabad rape case, urges citizens to 'be angry and stay angry'

Anoushka recently broke her silence on the Hyderabad gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian doctor. She wrote: "Nearly seven years ago to the day, the world mourned together over the horrifically brutal gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh Pandey. Just how the earth’s axis changed after the 2004 tsunami, I felt an emotional axis bend at this point in time."

Dia Mirza feels helpless & frightened over the gangrape and murder of Hyderabad doctor

Hyderabad doctor's Rape and Murder

Cops found the burnt corpse of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, under a culvert in Hyderabad after it was noticed by passersby. The victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared of a lorry driver. 

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9:44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, 25kms away from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said.

Post Bengaluru Metro, Hyderabad Metro allows women to carry pepper spray while traveling

ALSO READ | Hyderabad Horror: State HM holds high-level meet on Women and Children's safety

 

 

Published:
