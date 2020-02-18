AR Rahman's Daughter Posts Pic After Spat With Taslima Nasreen Over Burqa; Won't Back Down

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got dragged into a row after Taslima Nasreen stated that she felt ‘suffocated’ looking at the youngster in a burqa. The former asking the Bangladeshi writer-activist to get some ‘fresh air’ while adding that she feel empowered by her choice of attire made headlines. After the controversy, Khatija took another dig at the Nasreen by sharing her first pic with AR Rahman in a year, and wrote how it was a ‘’peaceful time’ with the family ‘away from the suffocation.’

In the throwback post, Khatija is seen posing with AR Rahman and her sister Raheema. She also added hashtags like ‘living my life' ‘being away from negative people', ‘boss life', ‘boss lady' and more.

Here’s the post

Earlier, Raheema Rehman had also quipped how she was not wearing a veil, sharing the same snap.

Meanwhile, celebrities also stood up for Khatija. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kaveri Kapur and Chinmayi Sripaada were among the celebrities who lauded her for her statement.

Chinmayi also tweeted that Khatija should be left alone for her choice of wearing a burqa. The singer added that it was not different from shaming a girl for wearing short clothes.

Also - it’d be nice of people leave Khatija Rahman alone for her choice to wear the Burqa.



I don’t see it as any different from shaming a girl that wears short clothes. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 17, 2020

Taslima Nasreen, who lives in India and has been in exile from Bangladesh since 1994, had written that she loved Rahman’s music, but felt suffocated watching his daughter in a burqa. She added that it was ‘depressing’ to know that educated women in cultural family get brainwashed easily. Previously, she had also slammed Zaira Wasim for quitting films for religious reasons.

Sharing a screenshot of Nasreen’s tweet, Khatija wrote how people were only bothered about a woman’s attire when so much was going on in the country. She wrote how the topic raged her, while sharing that she had found a different version of herself in the last year.

She said that not suffocated, but she felt proud and empowered about what she stood for. Khatija urged the writer to Google up feminism, which she said did not mean putting another woman down or bringing their father into the issue. She also quipped that she did not recall sending any personal photos to her for her perusal.

