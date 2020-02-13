Priyanka Chopra Features In AR Rahman's Pre-Grammy Throwback Post; See Pic

AR Rahman is amongst the most popular composers across the globe. The winner of two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe, and 15 Filmfare Awards, he is the man behind many iconic songs. Rahman gave his voice and also composed many songs in several languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and many more. Recently the star shared a pre-Grammy throwback picture on Instagram which also features the Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra.

AR Rahman's pre-Grammy post on Instagram feat Priyanka Chopra

In a throwback picture of AR Rahman's recent post, fans got excited to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas standing beside him. The picture was shared by him on Tuesday evening from this year's pre-Grammys party. The Oscar-winning composer, in his post, revealed that the picture was taken before the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards.

While the fans got to see Priyanka Chopra attending the Grammys, however, they were not expecting a picture of Mrs Jonas with the iconic composer. Apart from Pee Cee, fans of Rahman also got a glimpse of AR Rahman's son Ameen in the picture. While sharing the picture on Instagram, AR Rahman wrote: "Last month before, Grammys!" AR Rahman also has two Grammy Awards in his cupboard. He won these two acknowledgeable awards in 2010 for Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture (for Slumdog Millionaire) and Best Motion Picture Song (for Jai Ho).

